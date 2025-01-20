Lakhimpur Kheri case: SC orders probe into claims Ashish Mishra influenced witnesses

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday in its order asked the Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur (Uttar Pradesh) to initiate an enquiry into the allegations levelled by the family members of 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri killings victims alleging that the prime accused, Ashish Mishra allegedly tried to influence the witnesses in the case.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Surya Kant and also comprising Justice N Kotiswar Singh passed the order on Monday, after hearing an application filed by the family members of the deceased.

In their application, the family sought the cancellation of the bail granted to Mishra alleging that he was trying to influence the witnesses in the case.

"The apex court has also earlier in its order clarified that if the accused, influences the witnesses and it is also proved, then his bail should be cancelled," the family members in their petition claimed.

After hearing these allegations, the top court directed the Uttar Pradesh SP to submit a detailed report within four weeks.

On July 22, 2023, in a major relief to prime accused, Mishra, son of former Union Minister Ajay Mishra, in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case that claimed eight lives, the Supreme Court in its order had granted him bail.