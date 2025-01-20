Mumbai police use UPI trail to apprehend Saif Ali Khan attacker

After nearly 70 hours and an operation that involved around 300 cops, a UPI transaction led the Mumbai police to the accused, Mohammad Shariful Islam, who attacked Saif Ali Khan at his residence in the early hours of January 16.

Islam, a Bangladeshi national, had made a payment through Google Pay for a bottle of water and paratha at a stall near Century Mill in Worli, according to a report by The Indian Express. The police traced the phone number to Thane which led them to a dense mangrove cluster.

According to sources, around 100 police personnel launched a search at the site and they found someone lying on the ground. As soon as officers moved closer, the person got up and started running. However, the police soon apprehended him.

During the interrogations, Islam admitted to have attacked Saif. He also said he fled to Thane being scared after he saw his photo on TV and YouTube.