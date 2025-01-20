RG Kar case verdict: Doctor’s associations say ‘justice not served’

NEW DELHI: Various resident doctors’ associations, which had led nationwide demonstrations in the country to protest the barbaric rape and murder of the woman resident in a state-run hospital in Kolkata last year, on Monday expressed their unhappiness with the court judgment that awarded life imprisonment, instead of death sentence, to the convict, citing that it was not in the ‘rarest of the rare’ category.

According to the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), which was the first association to protest the barbaric incident, posted on X, “You can get away with a brutal rape and murder with just life imprisonment in India. What a shame! Highly disappointed. This is not over yet.” They tagged their post with #justicenotserved.

Dr Meet Ghonia, national secretary of Ford India, said, ” The Young doctor was brutally raped and murdered in her hospital working space, but it was not a “rarest of rare” case. “No death penalty to the accused. Judgement came after 5 months. No words left for the system. We lost her. We lost her family’s faith,” he posted on X.