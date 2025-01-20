RG Kar case verdict: Doctor’s associations say ‘justice not served’

NEW DELHI: Various resident doctors’ associations, which had led nationwide demonstrations in the country to protest the barbaric rape and murder of the woman resident in a state-run hospital in Kolkata last year, on Monday expressed their unhappiness with the court judgment that awarded life imprisonment, instead of death sentence, to the convict, citing that it was not in the ‘rarest of the rare’ category.
According to the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), which was the first association to protest the barbaric incident, posted on X, “You can get away with a brutal rape and murder with just life imprisonment in India. What a shame! Highly disappointed. This is not over yet.” They tagged their post with #justicenotserved.
Dr Meet Ghonia, national secretary of Ford India, said, ” The Young doctor was brutally raped and murdered in her hospital working space, but it was not a “rarest of rare” case. “No death penalty to the accused. Judgement came after 5 months. No words left for the system. We lost her. We lost her family’s faith,” he posted on X.
The Kolkata court sentenced Sanjay Roy, the convict in the rape-murder case of the 34-year-old doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, to life imprisonment. Justice Anirban Das also directed the West Bengal government to pay a sum of Rs 17 lakh to the victim's parents. The victim's parents, who were in the courtroom, however, refused the compensation, saying they wanted justice.
Dr Rohan Krishnan, National Chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), which was another resident doctors association that had led nationwide protests over their demand for a Central Protection Act and justice for the trainee doctor, said they are thankful to the court for the final judgment.
However, he added that all those involved in this case, directly or indirectly, should be punished. "We hope in the long run all those who were involved in the case will be punished. We are closely monitoring the situation. Hope sooner or later justice will be given to the doctor."
IMA National President Dr Dilip Bhanushali said, “The establishment and the judiciary have done their job. IMA trusts that they have looked at all aspects. IMA wouldn’t want to presume that there are motives. We can wait and see if there will be an appeal in the High Court.”
In Kolkata, junior doctors protested outside the court, saying that life imprisonment is 'not enough.'