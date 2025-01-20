Decision on Balwant Singh Rajoana's mercy petition by March 18: Supreme Court asks Centre

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to take a decision by March 18 on the mercy petition of death row convict Balwant Singh Rajoana, convicted in the 1995 assassination case of then Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.

"Either you (Union of India) decide or we will hear on his (Rajoana's) mercy petition on merits," a bench headed by Justice B R Gavai told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre.

The bench, also comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and K V Viswanathan, was hearing Rajoana's plea seeking directions to commute his death sentence to life term due to the "inordinate delay" in deciding his mercy petition. The matter has been adjourned to March 18.

“We will grant you time by way of last chance. Either you take a decision or we will hear on merits,” the bench said.

The Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, pleaded for more time in the matter, saying, the case is “sensitive” as it’s related to murder of a sitting Chief Minister and sought six weeks more to decide the mercy petition saying government is considering it.

Opposing the submissions of Mehta, former Attorney General and senior Supreme Court lawyer appearing for Rajoana, Mukul Rohatgi, said that this Court has already granted so much time to the Centre, but they have done nothing so far.

"He (Rajoana) has spent 29 years in jail. From the time of Justice S A Bobde (now retired) being the Chief Justice, this has been going on and on for the last five years," he said.

Rohatgi argued that his client has now been in custody for 29 years and on death row for 15 years.

He highlighted that as per this court's various judgments and guidelines, his client should be entitled to be released.

"I am not interested in their decision. Grant him (Rajoana) some relief," Rohatgi further added.