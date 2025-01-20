Uttarakhand cabinet approves UCC regulations; implementation imminent

DEHRADUN: In a significant move, the Uttarakhand Cabinet has officially endorsed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) regulations during a meeting held here on Monday morning.
Following this historic decision, the UCC is set to be implemented in the state shortly. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has indicated that the government will notify the UCC within this month.
Sources indicate that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) may be implemented in Uttarakhand on January 26, coinciding with Republic Day. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the notification date for the UCC as of yet. In the meantime, relevant government departments are set to conduct a mock drill for the UCC portal across the state on Tuesday. This comes after several weeks of training for the government officials responsible for managing the UCC portal.
Chief Minister Dhami previously announced that the state will implement the Uniform Civil Code starting in January of this year. "Almost all preparations for this initiative have been completed," he stated. If successful, Uttarakhand will become the first state in India to implement the UCC since independence.
Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code encompasses various aspects of personal law, including marriage, divorce, maintenance, property rights, adoption, and inheritance. "The code recognizes live-in relationships, ensuring that children born from such unions are entitled to equal inheritance rights," an official stated.
The Uniform Civil Code aims to establish a uniform legal framework applicable to all individuals, regardless of their religion, caste, or community. However, it is important to note that the state's tribal communities have been exempted from this legislation, acknowledging their unique cultural practices and legal traditions.
Speaking to TNIE, Ajay Mishra, Uttarakhand's resident commissioner in Delhi and nodal officer for training said, "We are gathering all officials responsible for executing their duties post-implementation. It is vital that they understand their roles. The system is fully digital, transparent, and easily accessible, which increases user engagement. The process is seamless, eliminating any claims of missing documents. Citizens who are unsure about their paperwork can visit a Common Service Center for assistance."
He further emphasized that "transparency, information flow, and simplicity significantly enhance the appeal of the UCC portal. The system operates in auto-mode, with information presented in a drop-down format, allowing for automatic data capture."