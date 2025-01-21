12 more Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district

BHUBANESWAR: In a major operation, 12 more Maoists were killed during an exchange of fire with the Odisha and Chhattisgarh police forces, along with the CRPF, along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border in Gariaband district on Tuesday morning.

Earlier, security personnel had neutralized two women cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) in the early hours of Monday as part of the ongoing operation.

The total number of Maoists killed in the ongoing inter-state operation mounted to 14, a senior officer said.

"In the ongoing operation, 12 more Maoists have been killed during late night and early morning in an exchange of fire with SOG (special operation group) team during the ongoing joint inter-state operation," the Odisha Police said in a statement.