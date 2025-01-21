12 more Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district

BHUBANESWAR: In a major operation, 12 more Maoists were killed during an exchange of fire with the Odisha and Chhattisgarh police forces, along with the CRPF, along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border in Gariaband district on Tuesday morning.
Earlier, security personnel had neutralized two women cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) in the early hours of Monday as part of the ongoing operation.
The total number of Maoists killed in the ongoing inter-state operation mounted to 14, a senior officer said.
"In the ongoing operation, 12 more Maoists have been killed during late night and early morning in an exchange of fire with SOG (special operation group) team during the ongoing joint inter-state operation," the Odisha Police said in a statement.
A significant cache of arms and ammunition, including a self-loading rifle and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), was recovered from the spot, according to DGP YB Khurania.
Police reported that a search and cordon operation is still underway in the region.
The 12 slain Maoists were reportedly members of the Mainpur-Nuapada division of the outlawed CPI (Maoist).
Sources indicated that the operation was launched on Sunday night following information about the presence of several Maoists in the Kularighat reserve forest area, about five kilometers from Nuapada.
The joint operation involved Odisha Police’s Special Operations Group, the E-30 Force of Chhattisgarh Police, and the CRPF.
(With inputs from PTI)