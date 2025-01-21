Outsourcing Manipur to Amit Shah abdication of PM Modi's responsibility: Congress slams Modi

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of abdicating his responsibilities by "outsourcing" Manipur to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The opposition party reiterated its demand for the PM to visit the violence-hit northeastern state, terming his absence a "disastrous" neglect of duty.The criticism came after Prime Minister Modi extended greetings to the people of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Manipur on their Statehood Day through a social media post.

In response, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took to X (formerly Twitter), accusing the prime minister of hypocrisy and indifference towards the crisis in Manipur, which has been engulfed in ethnic violence since May 3, 2023.

Ramesh stated, "The formerly non-biological – and now suddenly human – Prime Minister has just sent greetings to the people of Manipur on their Statehood Day through social media. Yet, he has stubbornly refused to visit Manipur even briefly ever since its agony began."

He further criticized Modi for travelling extensively around the world while ignoring the plight of the people in Manipur. According to Ramesh, the prime minister has refused to meet with BJP MLAs from the state, avoided one-on-one discussions with the chief minister, and declined to engage with MPs, political leaders, or civil society organizations from Manipur.