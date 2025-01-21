Outsourcing Manipur to Amit Shah abdication of PM Modi's responsibility: Congress slams Modi

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of abdicating his responsibilities by "outsourcing" Manipur to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The opposition party reiterated its demand for the PM to visit the violence-hit northeastern state, terming his absence a "disastrous" neglect of duty.The criticism came after Prime Minister Modi extended greetings to the people of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Manipur on their Statehood Day through a social media post.
In response, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took to X (formerly Twitter), accusing the prime minister of hypocrisy and indifference towards the crisis in Manipur, which has been engulfed in ethnic violence since May 3, 2023.
Ramesh stated, "The formerly non-biological – and now suddenly human – Prime Minister has just sent greetings to the people of Manipur on their Statehood Day through social media. Yet, he has stubbornly refused to visit Manipur even briefly ever since its agony began."
He further criticized Modi for travelling extensively around the world while ignoring the plight of the people in Manipur. According to Ramesh, the prime minister has refused to meet with BJP MLAs from the state, avoided one-on-one discussions with the chief minister, and declined to engage with MPs, political leaders, or civil society organizations from Manipur.
Ramesh described Modi's Statehood Day message as "hollow" and reflective of "hypocrisy that knows no limits." He emphasized that the Congress party demands the prime minister visit Manipur immediately, stating, "This is the very least he can do to show his concern, if he has any."
The Congress party has been vocal in its criticism of the prime minister's handling of the crisis in Manipur, accusing the central government of failing to address the ethnic strife between the Imphal Valley-based Meitei community and the Kuki-Zo groups residing in the hills. Since the violence erupted in May 2023, over 220 people have been killed and thousands have been displaced.
The opposition has also slammed Modi for his alleged indifference, asserting that his decision to delegate the matter to the Union Home Minister demonstrates a lack of accountability.
Last week, the Congress alleged that while Modi has found the time and energy to visit various countries, he has neglected to reach out to the distressed people of Manipur.
The ongoing ethnic violence in the state remains a critical issue, with the Congress party demanding immediate action and direct intervention from the prime minister to restore peace and stability.