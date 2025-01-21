Rahul Gandhi slams Union government, says real development is when everyone progresses

Rahul said that wrong policies in the agriculture sector have worsened the condition of farmers and farm labourers, adding they are barely able to make ends meet. The real income of workers has either remained stagnant or decreased in the last five years.

"The harmful GST and income tax have made life difficult for the poor and the middle class, while corporate loans are being waived off," the former Congress chief said.

Due to skyrocketing inflation, now not only the poor but also the salaried class is forced to take loans for their needs. "Real development is when everyone progresses - there is a fair environment for business, there is a fair tax system and the income of workers increases. Only this will make the country prosperous and strong," Gandhi asserted.

Gandhi on Sunday had announced the launch of a 'White T-shirt Movement,' championing the rights of the masses.

Gandhi had announced the launch in a post on X and urged people to be a part of it.

"If you believe in economic justice, oppose rising wealth inequalities, fight for social equality, reject all forms of discrimination, and strive for peace and stability in our country, wear your white T-shirts and join the movement," said the video voiceover posted by Gandhi on X.

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy, claiming the issues of rising prices, decreasing private investment and stagnating wages are hitting the common people hard.