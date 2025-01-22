Chhattisgarh encounter: Bodies of 14 slain maoists brought to Raipur for autopsies

RAIPUR: A day after security forces neutralised fourteen Maoist cadres in an exchange of fire in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, their bodies were brought to the state government’s largest healthcare facility, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Hospital, on Wednesday.

A team of 22 doctors and supporting staff will carry out the autopsy.

“There were not enough doctors and forensic experts in Gariaband district. So, the bodies of the Maoists were brought to the state capital, where the necessary health professionals and paramedical staff are available for the autopsies,” an official said.