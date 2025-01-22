How selfie with wife became fatal for nearly three-decade-underground top Maoist

BHUBANESWAR: Chalapathi was careful in his movements and remained a mystery for decades until a selfie with his wife led security forces to him.

One among the top seven in CPI(Maoist) ranks, he was killed along with 13 'comrades' in an operation at the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.

Ramachandra Reddy, better known as Chalapathi, operated in the shadows and led the Maoist attack in Odisha's Nayagarh district in 2008 in which 13 security personnel were killed.

"Though Ramakrishna, a top Maoist leader who is now dead, masterminded the attack of February 15, 2008, Chalapathi was the person who executed it on the ground," a senior officer involved in anti-Naxal operations said on Wednesday.

"He was also the person who ensured that the Maoists could successfully escape from Nayagarh town after robbing the police armoury," he added.