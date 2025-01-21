Maoist leader carrying Rs 1 crore bounty among 14 killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband

RAIPUR: Fourteen Maoists, including Jairam alias Chalpathi, a Central Committee member of the banned CPI (Maoist) organization, were killed in an exchange of gunfire with security forces on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred in the Kularighat forested area of the Mainpur region in Gariaband district, near the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border, approximately 160 km east of Raipur, according to a senior police officer on Tuesday.

Chalpathi was an active member of the Central Committee, which holds significant authority in the banned CPI (Maoist) organization, just below the Politburo. He had a reward of Rs 1 crore on his head, as stated in the press release issued by the state police.