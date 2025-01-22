14 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh: Odisha police played a key role in the operations

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha police’s precise intelligence inputs, quick dispatch as well as strategic positioning of three teams of the Special Operations Group (SOG) along with a high-resolution drone deployment provided crucial assistance to Chhattisgarh Police in the major anti-Naxal operation in which at least 14 red ultras were killed in last 24 hours.

Sources said Odisha Police had received actionable intelligence on January 18 regarding the movement of a group of over 25 Maoists in neighbouring Chhattisgarh’s Kularighat reserve forest area in Gariaband district, which is only five km away from Nuapada border.

Nuapada and Gariaband SPs Gundala Reddy Raghavendra and Nikhil Ashok Kumar Rakhecha respectively, both from of 2019 batch, held detailed discussions before launching the significant anti-Naxal operation on Sunday night (January 19). Sources said three teams of SOG with operational names - SOG 21, 40 and 44 were already camping in Nuapada district and continuously carrying out area domination exercises.

Nuapada & Gariaband SPs prepped the assault

Usually, each team of SOG camps in a particular district for a minimum of three to four months.

The three SOG teams having 24 personnel each were prepared to be dispatched and engaged immediately in the joint operation, which witnessed the involvement of Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA).