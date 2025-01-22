DMK's Raja writes to Lok Sabha speaker, waqf panel chief to postpone JPC meetings to January 30, 31

As the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is set to hold the last round of meetings on January 24- 25, DMK MP A Raja on Wednesday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and panel chairman on behalf of all Opposition Parties seeking the postponing of the JPC sittings to the 30th and 31st of this month.

As reported by TNIE on Tuesday, Raja, in his letter addressed to panel head Jagadambika Pal, said that the Opposition members conveyed to the chairman their inability to submit the amendments on such short notice during Tuesday's meeting in Lucknow and demanded that the meeting be postponed.

The letter further stated that unless the sittings of the JPC is postponed, the purpose of the Constitution of the JPC itself will be defeated as it raises doubts in the minds of the people of India that the secular fabrics of the Constitution embodied in its preamble itself are endangered and the due process in conducting the JPC is also not followed.

The DMK leader said in his letter that the JPC's tour programmes to meet the stakeholders at Patna, Kolkata, and Lucknow were completed only on Tuesday and the members were dispersed from the tour programme to their constituency / States to continue their scheduled programmes earlier.

He further said, “It is very strange that the next dates for sitting of JPC were hurriedly announced without any formal discussion when the JPC was already on tour,”

“Even during the sitting of JPC at Lucknow itself it was requested by the members that the proposed sittings on 24th and 25th of this month are practically not possible as the members are expected to discharge their duties/programmes in the locality,” he pointed out.

The members are not in a position to recollect the evidences or materials in such short notice which are essentially needed for moving the Amendments and discussion thereon, said the letter.