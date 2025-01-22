Maharashtra govt signs MoUs worth Rs 9.30 lakh crore at World Economic Forum in Davos

The Maharashtra government signed 32 memorandums of understanding (MoU) worth Rs 9.30 lakh crore with various firms at the World Economic Forum at Davos in Switzerland.

According to the Maharashtra chief minister's office, on the first day of the World Economic Forum, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis signed investment agreements worth Rs 6,25,457 crore. Subsequently, the total investments have gone up to Rs 9.30 lakh crore.

“This is a new record for securing such a significant investment amount in a single day and several investment agreements are expected on the second day as well,” Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis met key executives of several companies and invited them to invest in Maharashtra.

Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran held discussions with Fadnavis, during which it was confirmed that it would invest Rs 30,000 crore in the state. Fadnavis also met Carlsberg Group CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen, who expressed interest in investing in Maharashtra. The Chief Minister assured him of full cooperation for the group’s plans.

Additionally, M.A. Yusuff Ali, Managing Director of the Lulu Group, conveyed interest in investing in Nagpur and expanding operations in Maharashtra.

Fadnavis held discussions with ReNew Power Chairman and CEO Sumant Sinha about a 15,000 MW pipeline and wind energy projects in Beed district.