MHA directs Maharashtra government to take action against illegal immigrants

NEW DELHI: Days after the stabbing case involving Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, the Centre has issued a direction to the Maharashtra government to take “legal action” against illegal immigrants coming to the state from Bangladesh and Myanmar.
In identical letters addressed to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked them to “take appropriate action with regard to illegal immigration, as per the rule”.
Officials in the Foreigners’ division of the MHA said the direction has been issued to the Maharashtra government following a reference received from former Lok Sabha member Rahul Ramesh Shewale regarding intervention in the recent Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) survey on illegal immigration in Mumbai.
In his reference to the MHA Shewale said, “I had written a letter to the Union Home Minister in November 2024 and had cited a report by the TISS and had demanded action against Bangladeshis living illegally in Maharashtra and Mumbai. The TISS had said in its report that Bangladeshi people are living illegally in Mumbai and Maharashtra and they can be involved in criminal activities, which can pose a threat to the security of residents of the city.”
The former MP also alleged that in some places “they are being made voters by giving them fake voter IDs, which can also pose a threat to democracy”.
It is widely reported that the Mumbai Police has arrested a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national for allegedly stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan.
The Mumbai Police is reported to have said, “Preliminary investigation suggests that the man was unaware that he had entered a Bollywood star’s house and his intention was theft.”
The accused had changed his name from Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir to Vijay Das after he entered India, they said, adding that he hails from Jhalokati in Bangladesh and has been living in Mumbai for more than five months, doing petty jobs and was attached to a housekeeping agency.