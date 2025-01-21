Saif Ali Khan's attacker entered India seven months ago, used Bengal resident's Aadhaar card to get SIM: Police

MUMBAI: The Bangladeshi national arrested for the knife attack on Saif Ali Khan entered the country illegally seven months ago and used a West Bengal resident's Aadhaar card to procure a SIM before moving to Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

Police on Sunday arrested the accused, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30), from neighbouring Thane city for the stabbing incident at the Bollywood star's residence in Bandra.

According to the police, Fakir, who changed his name to Vijay Das, crossed the Dawki River to enter India illegally seven months ago.

An official said the accused stayed for a few weeks in West Bengal and used the Aadhaar card of a local man to procure a SIM card before moving to Mumbai in search of a job.