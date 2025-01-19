Bangladeshi national arrested in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case produced in Mumbai court: Police

Mumbai police have apprehended the main suspect in the recent attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The accused, a Bangladeshi national, was produced before holiday court in Band to seek his police remand, police said.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Dikshitkumar Ashok Gedam, the suspect was unaware that he had entered the home of a Bollywood star. The alleged attack was reportedly a failed theft attempt.
The accused, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, had changed his name to Bijoy Das after illegally entering India. DCP Dikshitkumar revealed that the accused had been using multiple aliases, including Vijay Das, Bijoy Das, and Mohammed Iliyas.
He had been living in Mumbai for more than five months, doing petty jobs and was attached to a housekeeping agency.
Police are now working to uncover the documents and methods the accused used to enter India illegally.
He was remanded in Mumbai police custody till January 24. The police informed the court that the alleged attacker was a Bangladeshi national and emphasised the need to uncover the motive behind the act.
They also stated that further investigation was required to determine whether an international conspiracy was involved in the case.
After reviewing the documents presented, the court concurred with the prosecution’s contention, noting that the possibility of an international conspiracy "cannot be ruled out."
This arrest follows several detentions in connection with the high-profile case. On Saturday, Mumbai Police detained another suspect, Aakash Kanojia, in Chhattisgarh. Kanojia, believed to be around 32 years old, was intercepted by the Raipur Railway Protection Force (RPF) while traveling on the Jnaneswari Express.
He was subsequently handed over to the Mumbai Police. However, further investigations revealed that he was not involved in the attack. He was later released.
“The individual detained from the Mumbai LTT-Kolkata Shalimar Jnaneshwari Express at Durg station on Saturday afternoon was a suspect. He was released after questioning. He was held at the RPF post overnight and released this morning,” the official stated.
Speaking to reporters at Durg railway station, Mumbai Police Sub-Inspector Pradeep Fude clarified, “We can detain anyone for inquiry. He was always referred to as a suspect. There has been no error on our part. While we assured the media of sharing verified details, some reports prematurely labelled him an accused.”
Previously, another person had been questioned in Mumbai, but police also clarified that this individual had no connection to the incident.
Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by a man during a burglary bid at the actor's Bandra West home in the wee hours of Thursday.
The 54-year-old actor suffered multiple stab injuries, including on his neck and near the spine, in the attack at his house. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw, where he underwent emergency surgery and is out of danger.
As per the complaint filed in the case, the attacker had entered the room of Saif Ali Khan's younger son, Jehangir, when he was spotted by the house help. Subsequent commotion alarmed other residents of the house, and Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan rushed into Jeh's room, the complainant said. Saif conronted the intruder and got injured in the scuffle.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who gave her statement to Mumbai Police on Saturday, mentioned that the intruder got aggressive during his scuffle but did not touch jewellery kept in the open.
A team of doctors treating Saif Ali Khan on Saturday said the actor is recovering well and is expected to be discharged in two to three days.
"We are observing his progress, and he is doing well according to our expectations. As per his progress, we have advised him bed rest, and if he is comfortable, we will discharge him in two to three days," Dr Nitin Dange, a neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital, had said.