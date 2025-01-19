Bangladeshi national arrested in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case produced in Mumbai court: Police

Mumbai police have apprehended the main suspect in the recent attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The accused, a Bangladeshi national, was produced before holiday court in Band to seek his police remand, police said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Dikshitkumar Ashok Gedam, the suspect was unaware that he had entered the home of a Bollywood star. The alleged attack was reportedly a failed theft attempt.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, had changed his name to Bijoy Das after illegally entering India. DCP Dikshitkumar revealed that the accused had been using multiple aliases, including Vijay Das, Bijoy Das, and Mohammed Iliyas.