Suspect in Saif Ali Khan stabbing detained in Chhattisgarh, to be handed over to Mumbai police

Two days after Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at his Mumbai home during a robbery bid, a 31-year-old suspect was on Saturday detained at the Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh, officials said.

The man, identified as Aakash Kailash Kannojia (31), was travelling by Jnaneshwari Express which runs between Mumbai to Kolkata Shalimar, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) official said.

Kannojia was "still a suspect", Mumbai police said in a statement later, adding that further action will be taken after due verification.

Earlier on Friday, a carpenter had been held as he resembled the suspected assailant from the CCTV footage at the actor's building, but he was released later as he was found to have no link to the crime.

Saif Ali Khan, 54, grievously injured in the attack in the wee hours of Thursday, was recovering well at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital and could be discharged in two-three days, according to the doctors.

Mumbai Police, who had formed 30 teams to nab the assailant and recovered CCTV footage showing a suspect's face, informed RPF at Durg around 12.30 pm on Saturday that a suspect was travelling by the Jnaneswari Express.

RPF Durg alerted its counterpart at Rajnandgaon station (which comes before Durg on Mumbai-Howrah route) but the suspect could not be located when the train halted there, an RPF official said.

The suspect was found in the front general compartment at Durg station. He was made to talk to police officials in Mumbai through video call.

He was presently kept at RPF Post Durg, and a Mumbai police team would be reaching Chhattisgarh soon, officials said.

On Friday, Mumbai Police had collected CCTV footage from a mobile shop in Dadar visited by the alleged suspect following the incident. "He purchased a pair of earphones for Rs 50," said Hasan, who works at the shop 'Iqra', speaking to PTI Videos.