Mumbai police detain carpenter in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case; no arrests made yet

A suspect has been taken into custody following a large-scale manhunt a day after actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at his residence in Mumbai.

Mumbai police have said that they detained a carpenter, who had worked at Saif Ali Khan's flat two days before the stabbing incident, an official said on Friday.

The man identified as Waris Ali Salmani was taken to the Bandra police station for questioning as he resembled the intruder.

Salmani had worked at the actor's flat two days before the incident and was informed about the attack by the contractor who had hired him for the carpentry assignment, the official said.

It was not confirmed that he was the same man who had broken into the actor's home yesterday and attacked him.