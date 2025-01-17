Theft only motive, no gang behind attack on Saif Ali Khan: Minister

MUMBAI: No underworld gang is behind the knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, Maharashtra Minister of state for Home Yogesh Kadam said on Friday.

"A suspect who has been detained in connection with the attack is not part of any gang. No gang has carried out this attack," Kadam told reporters in Pune.

"There has been no intimation from Saif Ali Khan to police till date on whether he faced any threat," the minister said.

"He has not sought any security cover, but if he does so, we will follow due procedure," he added.

Kadam said theft was the only motive behind the attack on the actor.