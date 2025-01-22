Plea filed in SC seeking CBI probe against former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister over alleged triple murder
NEW DELHI: A Dalit mother has approached the Supreme Court, seeking a CBI probe against former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh for allegedly killing three members of her family, including her daughter Anjana Ahirwar (20), her son, and her brother-in-law.
The petitioner, Badibahu, through senior lawyer Colin Gonsalves and advocate Meenesh Dubey, pleaded to the apex court for an impartial Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the triple murder case against Singh.
On Wednesday, a two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice J. K. Maheshwari and Justice Aravind Kumar, who heard the plea, issued notice to the Madhya Pradesh government and CBI, seeking their respective detailed responses in the case.
The petition of Badibahu stated that the three members of her family who were killed belonged to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community.
"The sabotage of the investigation and the killing of eyewitnesses were the result of a criminal conspiracy, which involved members of the village's dominant community headed by the former Home Minister of the State of MP. The former Home Minister of MP may wreck further vengeance on her family and herself for making complaints against members of the gang of the former Home Minister as well as the latter himself to the police," she said in her petition copy, exclusively accessed by The New Indian Express.
The petition, filed by Badibahu in the top court, said that she lost three members of her family: Nitin, her son; Rajendra, her brother-in-law; and Anjana, her daughter.
Badibahu, in her plea, stated that after her three family members were allegedly killed, the police continued to extend full assistance to the accused solely because the former State Home Minister and his group were involved in the killings.
"Resultantly, no prosecution of the accused persons is possible in the State of Madhya Pradesh," she said in her plea.
"The former Home Minister, being a politically powerful figure, is currently an MLA from Sagar district. He is influencing and threatening the witnesses. He is a powerful and influential person," she said.
The petition further stated that she had no other option but to move the apex court to get justice.
"There is a complete failure of the police authorities in Madhya Pradesh to conduct an unbiased and fair investigation, as well as to protect the witnesses," Badibahu said in her plea.
While citing various judgments of the apex court, which directed a CBI probe – including that of the 2016 case of Dharam Pal versus State of Haryana – she sought a CBI investigation.
"The purpose is, there has to be a fair investigation and a fair trial. The fair trial may be quite difficult unless there is a fair investigation," she said.
The police are not taking any action against the former Home Minister despite numerous complaints and statements made by the deceased's family members against him, the plea said.
"The failure of the Madhya Pradesh Police to conduct a fair investigation, coupled with the ongoing political pressure and threats faced by the family members of the deceased since 2019, warrants a CBI inquiry led by officers from outside the state of Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, to ensure a fair and just investigation and trial, it is essential that these cases be transferred to Delhi," the petition added.