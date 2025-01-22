Plea filed in SC seeking CBI probe against former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister over alleged triple murder

NEW DELHI: A Dalit mother has approached the Supreme Court, seeking a CBI probe against former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh for allegedly killing three members of her family, including her daughter Anjana Ahirwar (20), her son, and her brother-in-law.

The petitioner, Badibahu, through senior lawyer Colin Gonsalves and advocate Meenesh Dubey, pleaded to the apex court for an impartial Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the triple murder case against Singh.

On Wednesday, a two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice J. K. Maheshwari and Justice Aravind Kumar, who heard the plea, issued notice to the Madhya Pradesh government and CBI, seeking their respective detailed responses in the case.

The petition of Badibahu stated that the three members of her family who were killed belonged to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community.

"The sabotage of the investigation and the killing of eyewitnesses were the result of a criminal conspiracy, which involved members of the village's dominant community headed by the former Home Minister of the State of MP. The former Home Minister of MP may wreck further vengeance on her family and herself for making complaints against members of the gang of the former Home Minister as well as the latter himself to the police," she said in her petition copy, exclusively accessed by The New Indian Express.