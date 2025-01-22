SC dismisses ED plea challenging bail to Bhujbal

NEW DELHI: In a partial relief to former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and current NCP MLA Chhagan Bhujbal, the Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the ED’s plea challenging his bail in a money-laundering case.

A two-judge bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan also rejected Bhujbal’s plea challenging his arrest in the matter. While rejecting Bhujbal’s plea, the bench said, “You were released on bail in 2018 in the ED case. It is not necessary to go into the question of the illegality of his (Bhujbal) arrest at the present stage.”

On May 4, 2018, the Bombay HC granted bail to Bhujbal in the money laundering case. The order was challenged by the ED in the SC through a Special Leave Petition.

Rejecting ED’s plea, the SC said as the orders were passed in 2018, no case for interference is made out at this stage.