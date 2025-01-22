SC gives split verdict on former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's interim bail plea

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday delivered a split verdict on a plea filed by former councillor and Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain seeking interim bail to campaign for assembly polls.

While Justice Pankaj Mithal dismissed Hussain's plea saying no case was made out, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah opined he could be released on interim bail.

The matter would be placed before Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna for the constitution of a new bench to decide the issue.

Violence broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The violence claimed the lives of more than 50 people, mostly Muslims.

The catalyst for the riots, according to media reports citing locals, is widely acknowledged to have been a comment by Kapil Mishra, a BJP leader, who on February 23 issued a public ultimatum declaring that if the police did not clear the streets of the anti-CAA protests, his supporters would be “forced to hit the streets.”

The Delhi Police however booked human rights activists, politicians and student leaders accusing them of being the "masterminds" and instigators of the violence.

Hussain is accused in a case connected to the death of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma.

According to the prosecution, on February 26, 2020, complainant Ravinder Kumar informed the Dayalpur Police Station that his son Sharma was missing since February 25, 2020.

His mortal remains were reportedly recovered from Khajuri Khas nullah in the riot-affected area and his body bore 51 injuries.

(With inputs from Online Desk)