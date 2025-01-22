Will the government seize Saif Ali Khan's family properties worth Rs 15,000 crore in Bhopal?

BHOPAL: While Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday, five days after being admitted following a near-fatal stab attack at his home, clouds of uncertainty hover over the fate of the Rs 15,000 crore property reportedly belonging to his family in the Madhya Pradesh capital, Bhopal.

A single-judge bench of the MP High Court in Jabalpur disposed of the petition filed by Saif Ali Khan in 2015 against the 2014 government notice declaring the Pataudi family’s property in Bhopal as ‘enemy property.’

Furthermore, in its order on December 13, 2024, the High Court granted the Pataudi family 30 days to approach the appellate authority to reclaim the property.