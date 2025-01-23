Chhattisgarh encounter: 12 of 16 slain Naxalites identified, carried total bounty of Rs 3.13 crore

RAIPUR: Twelve of the 16 Naxalites killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district have been identified as dreaded ultras carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 3.13 crore, including a central committee member of the outlawed movement, a police official said on Thursday.

Prime among them was Chalpathi alias Jairam, a member of the central committee and Odisha state committee of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), who had a collective bounty of Rs 90 lakh on his head in Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, he said.

It was the first time someone from the central committee, the main governing body of the proscribed outfit, has been eliminated in an encounter in Chhattisgarh, the official added.

As many as 16 Naxalites, including six women, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in a forest under Mainpur police station limits (Gariaband) along Chhattisgarh-Odisha border.

The three-day operation involving personnel belonging to E-30 (a Gariaband district police unit), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) and Odisha police's Special Operation Group (SOG) concluded on Wednesday.