Electoral bonds scheme: Petition seeks review of SC’s Aug order

NEW DELHI: A petition filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a review of its August 2, 2024 order, which dismissed earlier pleas for confiscation of `16,518 crore received by political parties under the 2018 electoral bond scheme.

The batch of pleas rejected included one filed by Khem Singh Bhati, who has filed the review petition. The plea had sought a court-monitored probe into the electoral bonds scheme, but was dismissed by the court, which observed that it could not order a roving inquiry.

In October 2024, the top court had also dismissed a plea seeking a review of the constitution bench’s February 15 judgment, which struck down the electoral bonds scheme as unconstitutional and directed the banks to stop issue of bonds.