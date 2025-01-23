Fire rumour by tea-seller led to Jalgaon train tragedy: Ajit Pawar

PUNE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said the Jalgaon train accident was the result of a "sheer rumour" about fire by a tea-seller inside the Pushpak Express, which led to panic and some passengers jumping off.

Some passengers of the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express, who got off the train after an alarm chain-pulling incident, were run over by the Karnataka Express heading from Bengaluru to Delhi on the adjacent tracks in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Wednesday evening.

Thirteen persons were killed and 15 injured in the accident, as per officials.

Speaking to the reporters in Pune, Pawar said, "A tea-seller from the pantry shouted about a fire having broken out in a coach."

Two passengers from Shravasti in Uttar Pradesh heard it and conveyed the false alarm to others, leading to confusion and panic in their general coach and the adjoining one, he said.