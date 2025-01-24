500 Rajouri residents relocated to government accommodations for quarantine following mysterious illness deaths

SRINAGAR: About 400-500 residents of Badhal village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district are being relocated to government accommodations for quarantine after 17 mysterious deaths since December 2024 and the emergence of 11 more cases under treatment.

The decision to relocate the affected families and their extended relatives was taken after the District Magistrate of Rajouri declared the village a containment zone, following five new cases in two days.

MLA Budhal Ch Javed Iqbal stated, “Not the whole village but affected families, their extended families, and close relatives are being relocated for their own safety.”

The villagers are being moved to quarantine facilities at GMC Rajouri, the old hospital Rajouri, Nursing College Rajouri, and Boys Higher Secondary School, where the administration has made arrangements for their stay, including regular screenings and food provisions.

The mysterious illness reportedly began on 7 December 2024, days after a wedding feast at the home of Fazal Hussain on 2 December. Fazal and his four daughters fell ill and died within five days.

Subsequently, two other families were affected. Mohammad Rafiq lost his wife and three children, while Mohammad Aslam’s family lost six children, their maternal uncle, and an aunt.