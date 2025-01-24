Gang rivalry escalates in Mokama: Police arrest key accused after shootout

PATNA: Days after a daylight shootout in Mokama, Bihar’s Patna district, former MLA Anant Singh narrowly escaped an attack allegedly carried out by the Sonu-Monu gang. On Friday, police arrested one of the named accused, Sonu Singh, while his brother, Monu Singh, remains at large.
Rakesh Kumar, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Barh, confirmed Sonu Singh’s arrest in connection with the incident, which occurred at Nauranga Jalalpur village under Panchmahala police station on Wednesday. “Raids are underway to arrest Monu Singh, who is absconding after the incident,” he stated.
According to the SDPO, Raushan Kumar, a supporter of former MLA Anant Singh, surrendered to the police on Friday. Three individuals have been named as accused in the First Information Report (FIR) filed regarding the firing. The violence reportedly erupted during an arbitration over the illegal possession of a house allegedly occupied by the Sonu-Monu gang.
The police fear that a fresh gang war may be imminent in Mokama, as both groups have been flexing their muscles for supremacy. Following the shootout, police have intensified patrolling in vulnerable villages to prevent further escalation.
The clash on Wednesday left Anant Singh unhurt, but one of his supporters, Ganaur Yadav from Saksohra village, sustained a bullet injury in the crossfire. The incident occurred when Anant Singh and his supporters visited Nauranga Jalalpur to mediate the dispute over a house claimed to belong to Mukesh Singh but occupied by the Sonu-Monu gang.
On Thursday, police conducted a raid at Nauranga Jalalpur and recovered empty shells from the residence of Monu Singh. Meanwhile, in a video message released before his arrest, Sonu Singh threatened to "teach Anant Singh a lesson" at the right time. "I am 34, whereas Anant Singh is above 68. How can he match our firepower?" Sonu claimed in the video.
Sonu and Monu Singh are reportedly close associates of Anant’s rival, Viveka Singh, also known as Viveka Pahalwan. Over a dozen people have been killed in the ongoing power struggle between Anant Singh and Viveka Pahalwan, both from Nadwa village in the Barh sub-division.
Anant Singh, a prominent figure often referred to as the "uncrowned king of Mokama," has maintained a stronghold in the region for decades. The Sonu-Monu gang, however, poses a significant challenge to his dominance.
While conflicting accounts of the shootout have emerged, Sonu Singh alleged that Anant Singh and his supporters initiated the violence. “When I returned from the fields, I saw him hurling abuses and opening fire. People surrounded him, forcing him to flee. He is mentally unstable,” Sonu claimed. He further alleged that the incident was a political conspiracy and accused Anant Singh of falsely implicating him.
Anant Singh dismissed Sonu and Monu as "thieves" and vowed to revisit Nauranga village. His supporters accused the two brothers of being involved in train robberies and kidnappings.
The Barh-Mokama area, known for its fertile agricultural land and high-quality pulse cultivation, has a long history of gang wars. Over the years, the region has witnessed numerous killings among rival groups, including infamous figures like Ashok Samrat, Naresh Singh alias Nata Singh, and former MP Surajbhan Singh.
Police have not ruled out the use of AK-47 rifles in Wednesday’s incident, which saw more than 60 rounds fired by both sides. Local residents described the conflict as a battle for supremacy in Mokama's lucrative agricultural belt.