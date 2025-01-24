Gang rivalry escalates in Mokama: Police arrest key accused after shootout

PATNA: Days after a daylight shootout in Mokama, Bihar’s Patna district, former MLA Anant Singh narrowly escaped an attack allegedly carried out by the Sonu-Monu gang. On Friday, police arrested one of the named accused, Sonu Singh, while his brother, Monu Singh, remains at large.

Rakesh Kumar, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Barh, confirmed Sonu Singh’s arrest in connection with the incident, which occurred at Nauranga Jalalpur village under Panchmahala police station on Wednesday. “Raids are underway to arrest Monu Singh, who is absconding after the incident,” he stated.

According to the SDPO, Raushan Kumar, a supporter of former MLA Anant Singh, surrendered to the police on Friday. Three individuals have been named as accused in the First Information Report (FIR) filed regarding the firing. The violence reportedly erupted during an arbitration over the illegal possession of a house allegedly occupied by the Sonu-Monu gang.

The police fear that a fresh gang war may be imminent in Mokama, as both groups have been flexing their muscles for supremacy. Following the shootout, police have intensified patrolling in vulnerable villages to prevent further escalation.

The clash on Wednesday left Anant Singh unhurt, but one of his supporters, Ganaur Yadav from Saksohra village, sustained a bullet injury in the crossfire. The incident occurred when Anant Singh and his supporters visited Nauranga Jalalpur to mediate the dispute over a house claimed to belong to Mukesh Singh but occupied by the Sonu-Monu gang.