Mumbai court extends custody of Saif Ali Khan's attacker till January 29

MUMBAI: A Mumbai court on Friday extended till January 29 the police custody of the Bangladeshi man arrested for allegedly stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his home during a robbery attempt last week.

Police produced the accused, Shareeful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30), before a magistrate's court in Bandra at the end of his previous remand.

They sought his custody for seven more days from the court, arguing further investigation into some crucial aspects of the case was required.

The court allowed the police plea and extended his custody till January 29.