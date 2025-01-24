SC bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna to hear plea seeking verification of EVMs

NEW DELHI: A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna will hear a plea filed by former Haryana minister and five-time MLA Karan Singh Dalal seeking a policy for the verification of Electronic Voting Machines.

When the matter came up for hearing on Friday before Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan, the bench said the case shall be placed before the Chief Justice along with similar petitions.

"This can go before the Chief Justice's bench," the bench said.