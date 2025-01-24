SC orders man’s arrest over repeated filing of bail pleas, slaps Rs 2 lakh fine

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has directed the Amritsar police commissioner to arrest a petitioner within three days for filing bail applications twice. Noting that the petitioner was trying to take undue advantage of the law, the court imposed a cost of Rs 2 lakh on Prateek Arora.

“It is a fact that even after the rejection of the first bail application and the second bail application, the petitioner has not been taken into custody. Thereby, he intends to take undue advantage of procedural law for reasons best known,” said a bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Arvind Kumar after hearing a SLP of Arora seeking anticipatory bail in a criminal case.

“We direct the Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, to arrest the petitioner within three days and to file an affidavit before the registry of this court on the fourth day,” the bench said.