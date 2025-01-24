Wife of deceased international biker moves SC for bail in husband’s murder case

NEW DELHI: In the 2018 murder case of international motorbike racer Asbak Mon Tharoth, his wife, Sumera Parvez, who has been in prison for two years, has approached the Supreme Court seeking bail.

She sought bail on the grounds that she is a mother to a young child in urgent need of her care and affection.

The bail plea of Parvez, who has been accused of conspiring in the murder of her husband, was rejected by the Rajasthan High Court last year, following which she moved the apex court for bail.

The murder has attracted national attention not only due to the nature of the crime but also because of the complex web of personal relationships involved. The deceased, Tharoth, a prominent international biker and a participant in the prestigious ‘India Baja Off-Road Rally’, was allegedly killed in 2018 over a bitter personal vendetta.

The wife, in her bail plea in the apex court, claimed that the entire case against her was part of a deep-seated criminal conspiracy orchestrated by her late husband’s family.

"The allegations against me are a malicious attempt to frame me. There is the flimsy nature of the charges against me," her lawyers, Renjith Marar and Tarini K. Nayak, pointed out.

Commenting on the delay in registering the FIR (First Information Report) in 2020, after a staggering delay of two years from the date of the incident, Nayak pointed out that this was well beyond any reasonable timeframe for such a serious accusation.

"The delay in filing the FIR in 2020, even though the crime allegedly took place in 2018, raises serious doubts about the credibility of the entire investigation and the overall version of the prosecution," Nayak said.