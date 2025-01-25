Karpoori a messiah of social justice: Dhankhar

PATNA: Vice-President (V-P) Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday hailed former Bihar chief minister and veteran socialist leader Karpoori Thakur as a messiah of social justice and said the political stalwart never promoted dynastic politics.

While addressing a memorial event on the 101st birth anniversary of Thakur at Karpoori Gram in Bihar’s Samastipur, Dhankhar said Thakur also opened vast opportunities for a large population by providing reservation facilities to various sections of the society.

“The great son of India, Thakur is the messiah of social justice. In a short span of time, he wrote a new history of social and political transformation. He broke centuries-old stagnation and opened the doors of immense possibilities for a large population,” the V-P said, adding that Thakur started a new era of equality.