Karpoori a messiah of social justice: Dhankhar

PATNA: Vice-President (V-P) Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday hailed former Bihar chief minister and veteran socialist leader Karpoori Thakur as a messiah of social justice and said the political stalwart never promoted dynastic politics.
While addressing a memorial event on the 101st birth anniversary of Thakur at Karpoori Gram in Bihar’s Samastipur, Dhankhar said Thakur also opened vast opportunities for a large population by providing reservation facilities to various sections of the society.
“The great son of India, Thakur is the messiah of social justice. In a short span of time, he wrote a new history of social and political transformation. He broke centuries-old stagnation and opened the doors of immense possibilities for a large population,” the V-P said, adding that Thakur started a new era of equality.
Dhankhar said the former Bihar chief minister dedicated his life to “those on the margins of society, those ignored by all.”
“To understand what an ideal personality is, we must look at the life of Thakur. His sacrifice, his dedication, and how he never promoted dynastic politics,” he remarked.
The V-P said Thakur was a statesman who rose above caste, religion, and class, focusing on equality and promoting development. Thakur left a distinct mark on the country by advancing social justice, the V-P said, adding, “He implemented reservations without caring about opposition and ended the dominance of English, promoting use of Hindi in government offices.”