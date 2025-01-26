As nation celebrates 76th Republic Day, states outline development agenda

NEW DELHI: The tricolour was unfurled and parades showcasing India's rich diversity were held across the country on the 76th Republic Day on Sunday as states listed their achievements and outlined development agenda.

In a major announcement, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said the state will provide 12 lakh government jobs and create 34 lakh employment opportunities for the youth by the end of this year.

"The Bihar government will provide 12 lakh government jobs and create 34 lakh employment opportunities for the youth by the end of this year. The state government is working in this direction," he said.

Khan also spoke about the different welfare measures and major infrastructure projects being undertaken by the state government.

The government is placing emphasis on women's empowerment and taking effective steps to provide them employment and make them self-reliant, he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary reiterated the demand for restoration of statehood, asserting that it is key to peace and development of the region.

Addressing the Republic Day event at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, Choudhary said, "Snatching of statehood has caused deep pain, irrespective of the reasons given for this action. It has shattered the self-esteem and confidence of the people of Jammu and Kashmir."