As nation celebrates 76th Republic Day, states outline development agenda

NEW DELHI: The tricolour was unfurled and parades showcasing India's rich diversity were held across the country on the 76th Republic Day on Sunday as states listed their achievements and outlined development agenda.
In a major announcement, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said the state will provide 12 lakh government jobs and create 34 lakh employment opportunities for the youth by the end of this year.
"The Bihar government will provide 12 lakh government jobs and create 34 lakh employment opportunities for the youth by the end of this year. The state government is working in this direction," he said.
Khan also spoke about the different welfare measures and major infrastructure projects being undertaken by the state government.
The government is placing emphasis on women's empowerment and taking effective steps to provide them employment and make them self-reliant, he said.
Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary reiterated the demand for restoration of statehood, asserting that it is key to peace and development of the region.
Addressing the Republic Day event at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, Choudhary said, "Snatching of statehood has caused deep pain, irrespective of the reasons given for this action. It has shattered the self-esteem and confidence of the people of Jammu and Kashmir."
"The people demand restoration of statehood at the earliest. It will not only restore the self-confidence of the people but also lead to development. Jammu and Kashmir is not just a part of India but its soul," he said.
While security personnel were deployed in numbers to ensure smooth Republic Day celebrations, the atmosphere in the city was visibly relaxed with fewer checkposts set up to regulate traffic.
Concertina wires were also not used to block the intersections in the city and mobile internet was not suspended this year.
Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade unfurled the national flag at the state-level Republic Day function held at the Maharana Bhupal Stadium in Udaipur and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, saying that India has emerged as a global superpower under his stewardship.
He highlighted the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas' as the cornerstone of India's socio-economic and political progress.
While many countries are facing economic challenges due to instability, decisions are being taken strongly in India due to political stability, he said.
At the event, which was also attended by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Khan inspected the parade in an open gypsy.
It also featured several colourful cultural performances.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Sunday that he was committed to realising the dreams of people who "scripted history" by voting to power the alliance he leads for a second term.
Unfurling the Tricolour at Dumka Police Line on Republic Day, Soren said his government fulfilled its promise and 56 lakh women in the age group of 18-50 were receiving assistance of Rs 2,500 per month under 'Maiyan Samman Yojna' while the process is on for recruitment on 48,000 posts soon.
"To wage war against injustice and atrocities has been our tradition. History is witness to how even before 1857 tribals here fought for Independence. Their struggle is our source of inspiration," he said.
Soren said his government was working in a planned manner to ensure that the tribals oppressed for centuries get their dues and the state could move forward on the path of development.
In Punjab and Haryana, police and home guard contingents took part in parades held at district headquarters.
Punjab Governor and Administrator of Union Territory of Chandigarh Gulab Chand Kataria unfurled the national flag at a state-level function in Ludhiana while Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hoisted it in Patiala.
In Punjab, hundreds of farmers took out tractor parades at multiple locations under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) in support of their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price.
Black flags were prominently displayed on some of the tractors.
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya hoisted the national flag in Faridabad and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Rewari.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed confidence that Haryana will set an example for development, progress, and excellence in the future, asserting that the state has made fast progress during the past decade.
Addressing the Republic Day function at the Manipur Rifles Ground in Imphal, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said his government was working for the development of the state despite the ethnic conflict that has been going on since May 2023.
"I thank everyone who has come here from different parts of the state, including Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Senapati and Tengnoupal district, as well as the CRPF and Assam Rifles, and the Nagaland contingent," Singh said.
"A new Manipur, which reflects the peace and love of the past, can be seen on the occasion of this Republic Day. Let the almighty creator God give us a direction of peace from today," he added.
The CM said that even though the state has been witnessing conflict since May 2023, continuous work is underway for development with the help of elected legislators and officials.
"On this day, with the support of the people, we can see a new Manipur. To save and defend Manipur is our duty. A strong and united India can be achieved with the contributions of strong and united states. We must all strive to make the country a superpower in the world," he said.
Tamil Nadu marked the Republic Day celebrations with a march past of the contingents of the Armed forces, state police units and vibrant cultural events that extolled the richness of Tamil language.
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi unfurled the national flag and Chief Minister MK Stalin gave away awards under various categories, including for communal harmony and gallantry, to recipients.
In his republic day message, posted in 'X' Stalin said, In "this 76th Republic Day, let us cherish the foundation of our Constitution that ensures justice, equality, and dignity for all. May this day remind us of our shared duty to create a progressive, inclusive, and compassionate INDIA."
He also said, "Wishing everyone a Republic Day filled with hope and purpose."
There were some anxious moments in Guwahati, Assam when a loud sound was heard in the Beharbari area. Police are investigating the incident.
In Assam, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya said at a Republic Day function in Guwahati that the state has been able to ensure peace and work towards the development of infrastructure, social and economic growth, and environment conservation.
He said maintaining law and order, controlling crime, fighting insurgency and ensuring the safety of people and property are among the top priorities of the state government.
Several militant groups have surrendered and signed peace accords in recent times, bearing testimony to these efforts, he noted.
Earlier in the day, panic gripped the state capital's Beharbari area after a loud sound was heard near the Brahmaputra vegetable market.
"It was heard around 7.45 am. After we hoisted the national flag inside our compound, we heard the sound. We came running out. There was no injury or damage to any property," an employee of Brahmaputra Bazar said.
Police said the sound was heard in the truck parking near the market and it is being examined.
Locals claimed that a similar sound was heard in Rehabari but police said it was a rumour.
An unattended bag near the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Betkuchi also triggered panic.
Police said the entire area was sanitised and a thorough search was carried out by an anti-sabotage team but nothing suspicious was found.
The banned ULFA (I) purportedly sent an email to the press later in the day, claiming responsibility for "blasts" at two places in Guwahati.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hoisted the national flag in Dibrugarh and said the district headquarters will be developed as the second capital of the state within the next three years.
In his Republic Day address in Hyderabad, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma said the state aims to position itself as a global hub for technology and innovation.
Agreements signed by the state at the World Economic Forum in Davos have brought investments worth over Rs 1,78,950 crores and these efforts are projected to generate 49,500 jobs, he said.