Class 10 student in Bihar dies after being pushed off roof by monkeys

PATNA: A tragic incident unfolded in Bihar's Siwan district, where a class 10 student lost her life after being pushed off the roof of her house following an attack by a group of monkeys, according to police reports on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Maghar village, under the Bhagwanpur police jurisdiction, when the victim, Priya Kumari, was studying in preparation for her upcoming matriculation exams next month. Suddenly, a group of monkeys appeared on the rooftop and attacked her, leaving her in a state of shock.

Priya, who was alone, tried to escape but was stopped by the monkey, after hearing cries of Priya, some neighbours assembled outside the building and tried to divert the monkeys' attention. Taking advantage of the situation, Priya ran towards the stairs.

Unfortunately, one of the monkeys jumped upon her and pushed her off the building, causing grievous injuries to the back of her head. She was rushed to Siwan Sadar Hospital, but doctors declared her brought dead.