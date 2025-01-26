Class 10 student in Bihar dies after being pushed off roof by monkeys
PATNA: A tragic incident unfolded in Bihar's Siwan district, where a class 10 student lost her life after being pushed off the roof of her house following an attack by a group of monkeys, according to police reports on Sunday.
The incident occurred in Maghar village, under the Bhagwanpur police jurisdiction, when the victim, Priya Kumari, was studying in preparation for her upcoming matriculation exams next month. Suddenly, a group of monkeys appeared on the rooftop and attacked her, leaving her in a state of shock.
Priya, who was alone, tried to escape but was stopped by the monkey, after hearing cries of Priya, some neighbours assembled outside the building and tried to divert the monkeys' attention. Taking advantage of the situation, Priya ran towards the stairs.
Unfortunately, one of the monkeys jumped upon her and pushed her off the building, causing grievous injuries to the back of her head. She was rushed to Siwan Sadar Hospital, but doctors declared her brought dead.
Station house officer (SHO) of Bhagwanganj police station Surjeet Kumar Choudhary said that a police team was sent to the victim’s house after the matter came to the notice of the police officials. “The family had taken the girl to hospital by the time police reached the spot,” he added.
The SHO said that the police team later visited the Sadar hospital, but the postmortem could not be conducted on the persuasion of the family. “The family is yet to turn up at the police station to lodge a formal complaint,” he said.
The incident has sent shock waves among local residents, who sought the intervention of the regional administration to get rid of the monkey menace. The residents complained that they have repeatedly complained about monkeys harassing the children, there has been no respite.
“The district administration’s apathy has led to the unfortunate incident in which a girl died. Had the administration taken steps, the incident would have been averted, and Priya would have been alive today,” said a resident Bharti Devi.