Country's democratic, pluralistic traditions facing 'triple threat': Congress ahead of Mhow rally

MHOW: The country's democratic and pluralistic traditions face a "triple threat," the Congress said on Sunday and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of flouting the values anchoring the Preamble to the Constitution.

The Congress will hold its 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in this Madhya Pradesh town, the birthplace of BR Ambedkar, on Monday as it aims to boost its social justice narrative and corner the BJP over alleged insult of the Constitution's chief architect.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal, among other senior leaders, are set to attend the rally.

Rahul Gandhi, who has been unwell for the past few days and could not participate in the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Karnataka's Belagavi last week as well as in campaigning for the Delhi Assembly polls, along with Kharge, will address the rally that marks the end of the first phase of the party's 13-month campaign to take the issues of Ambedkar's "insult" and "attack on the Constitution" to every corner of the country.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communication Ramesh said the Congress would organise the second of its 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rallies in Mhow, the "janmabhoomi" of Ambedkar.

"Mahatma Gandhi and his legacy are under attack from the ideology that bitterly opposed him all his life and that provided inspiration to his killers. Today, BJP MPs are not sure whether to choose Gandhi over Godse or not. Godse is being openly glorified," he said.