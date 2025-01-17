Congress leaders review preparations for 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Belagavi

Belagavi: The Congress party is set to organise a national-level rally titled ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ as part of its year-long Gandhi Bharat event. The rally will be held at the CPEd ground in Belagavi on 21 January.

Briefing the media in Belagavi on Friday, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala stated that several top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, will participate in the event.

Initially scheduled for 27 December last year, the rally was postponed indefinitely following the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The Congress party had spent crores on its arrangements for the event, which was planned to coincide with the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Belagavi. However, after the CLP meeting, several leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, rushed to New Delhi on 26 December to attend Singh’s funeral.

Surjewala highlighted the historical significance of Belagavi, stating that the city has been linked to the Congress party for decades. He recalled the historic Congress session presided over by Mahatma Gandhi in 1924, which remains the only Congress session chaired by Gandhi. The event witnessed the participation of prominent leaders such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Sarojini Naidu.