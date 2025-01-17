Congress leaders review preparations for 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Belagavi

Belagavi: The Congress party is set to organise a national-level rally titled ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ as part of its year-long Gandhi Bharat event. The rally will be held at the CPEd ground in Belagavi on 21 January.
Briefing the media in Belagavi on Friday, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala stated that several top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, will participate in the event.
Initially scheduled for 27 December last year, the rally was postponed indefinitely following the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
The Congress party had spent crores on its arrangements for the event, which was planned to coincide with the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Belagavi. However, after the CLP meeting, several leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, rushed to New Delhi on 26 December to attend Singh’s funeral.
Surjewala highlighted the historical significance of Belagavi, stating that the city has been linked to the Congress party for decades. He recalled the historic Congress session presided over by Mahatma Gandhi in 1924, which remains the only Congress session chaired by Gandhi. The event witnessed the participation of prominent leaders such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Sarojini Naidu.
Discussing the reasons behind the upcoming rally, Surjewala accused Home Minister Amit Shah of insulting Dr B. R. Ambedkar and the Constitution during a parliamentary session on 17 December.
"Shah had not only insulted Ambedkar and the Constitution but also joked about the people who believe in Ambedkar’s principles. The BJP has repeatedly attacked the Constitution and put the constitutional rights of the people under the bulldozer," he said.
Surjewala further stated that the rally was being organised to counter such attacks and defend the Constitution against fascist forces like the BJP. A similar rally, titled ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Constitution’, will be held in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, the birthplace of Dr Ambedkar, on 27 January.
He accused the BJP of simultaneously disrespecting Ambedkar and depriving the youth, backward classes, women, and the poor of their rights. "The Congress session of 1924, held under the leadership of Gandhiji, bolstered the freedom struggle and eventually led to the country’s independence. The voice raised at the Congress rally to be held 100 years later in Belagavi on 21 January will give a new direction to the country," Surjewala added.