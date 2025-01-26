UP CM Yogi Adityanath says Sanatan Dharma is India's 'national religion'

Yogi Adityanath stated that nearly six crore devotees took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and once the Saraswati. He added, "This message of unity was given by Maha Kumbh. There was no discrimination. People who used to criticise Sanatan Dharma, we say come see this. Do not be Dhritarashtra, come see it yourself," the chief minister said.

According to reports, over 11 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in the sacred waters of Prayagraj during the first 14 days of the Mahakumbh.

On Sunday, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav visited Prayagraj and took part in the Maha Kumbh by taking a holy dip. Afterward, he told reporters, "Devotees come here driven by their faith. I took 11 dips. There is no room for divisive or negative politics... The day I took a dip at Haridwar was a celebration, and today, I was fortunate to take a dip here."

As per tradition, pilgrims gather at the Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the now-extinct Saraswati rivers—to take a holy dip, believed to wash away sins and grant moksha (liberation).

Deeply rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event symbolizes a celestial alignment, creating an auspicious time for spiritual cleansing and devotion. The Maha Kumbh Mela is anticipated to welcome over 45 crore visitors, marking a historic event for India.