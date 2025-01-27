2025 Chandigarh mayoral polls: SC appoints former Punjab, Haryana HC judge as independent observer

The Supreme Court on Monday in its order appointed former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge, Justice Jai Shree Thakur as an independent observer for this year's Chandigarh mayoral elections, keeping in view the last year's polls which saw tampering of ballot papers.

Last year's mayoral elections, held in January 2024, was witnessed with serious allegations of tampering of ballot papers, forcing the SC to interfere and subsequently cancel the election of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh, on Monday, also ordered full videography of the mayoral polls to be held at Chandigarh on January 30.

On the last date of the hearing, the apex court issued notice to the Chandigarh administration and asked it to file its reply on appointing an independent observer to oversee the January 30 mayoral elections.