Bihar CM Nitish Kumar postpones ‘Pragati Yatra’ due to ill health

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has postponed his ongoing ‘Pragati Yatra’ due to ill health. Scheduled to visit Purnea on January 27 as part of the third phase of his yatra, the CM is reportedly suffering from seasonal fever and is expected to recover after rest. A letter issued by the CM secretariat on January 27 stated that he would resume the yatra on January 28.

Nitish Kumar launched the ‘Pragati Yatra’ from Bagaha in West Champaran district on December 22. During this statewide initiative, he reviews various development schemes in meetings held with district officials. The third phase of the yatra, which began on January 16, was initially planned to conclude on January 29, covering seven districts in 12 days.

Despite his illness, the Chief Minister attended the Republic Day flag-hoisting ceremony at Gandhi Maidan on January 26 but skipped a reception hosted at Raj Bhavan by the newly appointed Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. Nitish also missed unfurling the national flag at a Mahadalit hamlet, a tradition he initiated in 2005 after assuming office.

The Chief Minister was in Saharsa on January 23, where he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 52 development schemes worth ₹210 crore. After resuming the yatra, he will visit Katihar on January 28 and Madhepura on January 30. The fourth phase is scheduled to begin on February 1 in Bhagalpur, followed by visits to Banka on February 2, Munger on February 6, Lakhisarai and Sheikhpura on February 8, Jamui on February 10, and Nawada on February 11.