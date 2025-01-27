Disapproval for marriage does not amount to abetment of suicide: SC

NEW DELHI: Expressing disapproval for marriage does not amount to abetment of suicide under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Supreme Court stated in a recent order.

A two-judge bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma made the observation while quashing a chargesheet against a woman who was accused of abetting the suicide of another woman allegedly in love with her son.

“We find that the acts of the appellant are too remote and indirect to constitute the offence under Section 306 (Abetment to suicide) of the IPC. There is no allegation against the appellant of a nature that the deceased was left with no alternative but to commit the unfortunate act of suicide,” the bench observed.