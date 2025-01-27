ThinkEdu 2025: Educators chart new course for Gen Z to keep the 'cool' in school

At the ThinkEdu Conclave 2025, principals and heads of leading schools gave a roadmap to train Gen Z in the wake of technological innovation in a rapidly evolving world. Amid the ever-changing nature of the learning and teaching process, the session titled The “Cool” in School: Teaching Gen Z & Beyond tried to answer some buzzing questions like how schools can adapt to stay cool while preparing students for the future.

The panel consisting of Geeta Jayanth, Head, Chaman Bhartiya School, Dr Jayshree Periwal, Chairperson of Jayshree Periwal Group of Schools, Jaipur, and Padmini Sambasivam, Founding Principal of Shiv Nadar School, Chennai, shared their experiences in dealing with students of the present generation and their ‘quick’ mindset.

Jayshree Periwal explained that Gen Z has to be dealt with differently and with empathy, saying, “Cool here does not mean casual. It's about changing the strategy and connecting with them.”

Asked if the mental resilience of this generation is not as good as the earlier ones, Padmini Sambasivam highlighted how the older generations’ lived experiences are different from what Gen Z is going through presently. “Technology is so invasive into their lives that it is impossible for us to reference our standards and expect them to behave in a way that we are used to,” she noted, adding that this is an opportunity for educators to reimagine and rethink the way to interact with them.