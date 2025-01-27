ThinkEdu 2025: IIT-Madras Prof Ravindran highlights AI's potential but cautions against over-reliance

On Day 1 of the 13th edition of the ThinkEdu Conclave, presented by SASTRA University and hosted by The New Indian Express, Prof Balaraman Ravindran, Head of the Wadhwani School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (WSAI) at IIT Madras, delivered a thought-provoking session titled "Intelligence at Work: What Youngsters Need to Know About AI." With artificial intelligence (AI) being one of the most transformative forces of the 21st century, Prof Ravindran explored its potential to reshape industries, education and society at large while addressing its ethical and practical challenges.

Prof Ravindran traced AI’s origins back to Alan Turing, dismissing the notion that AI’s story began with Sam Altman or ChatGPT. He highlighted early innovations, such as the chatbot ELIZA from the 1960s, and explained how AI has evolved from problem-solving tools to a service-driven ecosystem. This shift, he noted, reduces the risk of another "AI winter" and solidifies AI’s growing relevance across industries.

Discussing AI’s ubiquity, he pointed out how it powers everyday conveniences like Google Maps and food delivery apps — systems many use without realizing their underlying complexity. He explained that past breakthroughs like IBM’s Deep Blue and Watson relied on diverse technologies that don’t align with the current generative AI trend.