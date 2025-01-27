Man suspected of contracting GBS dies in Maharashtra as Pune reports over 100 cases

PUNE: A man suspected to have contracted Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) has died in Maharashtra's Solapur district, while the number of cases of the immunological nerve disorder in Pune has crossed 100, health officials said on Monday.

This is possibly the first death in Maharashtra suspected to have been caused by the GBS.

The man, native of Solapur, had come to Pune, where he is suspected to have contracted the disease. He died in Solapur, an official said without giving more details.