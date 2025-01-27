NASA astronaut shares photos of Maha Kumbh from space

The Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj has not only drawn millions of devotees but has also caught the eye of astronauts. NASA astronaut Don Pettit, aboard the International Space Station (ISS), has shared mesmerising images of the event, capturing its luminous splendour from 400 kilometres above Earth.

Pettit, celebrated for his astrophotography, posted the images on X, writing, "2025 Maha Kumbh Mela Ganges River pilgrimage from the ISS at night. The largest human gathering in the world is well lit."

The photos reveal the illuminated tent city near the Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers converge.

From its orbit at 28,000 km per hour, the ISS’s advanced cameras captured the Maha Kumbh.