NASA astronaut shares photos of Maha Kumbh from space

The Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj has not only drawn millions of devotees but has also caught the eye of astronauts. NASA astronaut Don Pettit, aboard the International Space Station (ISS), has shared mesmerising images of the event, capturing its luminous splendour from 400 kilometres above Earth.
Pettit, celebrated for his astrophotography, posted the images on X, writing, "2025 Maha Kumbh Mela Ganges River pilgrimage from the ISS at night. The largest human gathering in the world is well lit."
The photos reveal the illuminated tent city near the Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers converge.
From its orbit at 28,000 km per hour, the ISS’s advanced cameras captured the Maha Kumbh.
The internet has since exploded with reactions to the breathtaking images.
One user commented, "That reminds me of being a star in space and having other stars gather with me until we create a supernova and result in a new universe being formed." Another wrote, "The 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela at the Ganges River, seen from the International Space Station at night, showcases the immense scale of this religious pilgrimage. The gathering, known as the world's largest human assembly, appears strikingly illuminated from space."
Another user added, "There are literally millions of people in this photo, for an event that has not happened in 144 years. Taken from the ISS for the first time in history. Remarkable."
Held once every 144 years, the Maha Kumbh is a spiritual spectacle that draws pilgrims from across the globe.