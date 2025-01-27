Naxalites kill villager in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Nation

A pamphlet issued by the Bhairamgarh area committee of Maoists was found at the spot in which the deceased was accused of being a traitor, the police said.
BIJAPUR: Naxalites have killed a 41-year-old man in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, claiming he was leaking information about the outlawed movement, police said on Monday.

As per preliminary information, unidentified Naxalites attacked Bhadru Sodhi, a resident of Keshamundi village under Bhairamgarh police station limits, with an axe at his house on Sunday evening following which he died on the spot, a police official here said.

After being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot on Monday morning and the body was sent for post-mortem, he said.

A pamphlet issued by the Bhairamgarh area committee of Maoists was found at the spot in which the deceased was accused of being a traitor, he said.

The Maoists also claimed in the pamphlet that Sodhi was active in the anti-Maoist civil militia Salwa Judum movement, which was disbanded in 2011, and indulged in leaking information pertaining to the outlawed CPI (Maoist), the official said.

A search operation has been launched in the area to trace the assailants, he added.

