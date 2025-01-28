FIR leak in Anna University case: SC stays HC remarks on Tamil Nadu cops

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Madras High Court order directing the Tamil Nadu government to initiate a departmental probe over the FIR leak in the alleged sexual assault case of a female student of Anna University.

The bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma, in its interim order, also stayed certain observations of the High Court against the Tamil Nadu Police while hearing a plea of the state government seeking an expunction of the observations made in the HC’s December 28, 2024 order.

The HC had directed the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) comprising three women IPS officers to probe the alleged sexual assault of a woman student in the university campus.

“The government of Tamil Nadu is directed to pay an interim compensation of Rs 25,00,000 to the victim girl immediately, for the lapses by the police department in paving way for leaking FIR and for the trauma undergone by the victim girl and by her family members,” said the high court order.

The HC had also held the Chennai Police Commissioner and other officials responsible for the alleged leak of the FIR and vital information about the identity of the survivor in the case.