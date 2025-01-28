India is few innovations away from becoming phenomenal player in AI: Tanuj Bhojwani at ThinkEdu 2025

CHENNAI: Explaining that India has a vast population and an untapped market for AI, Tanuj Bhojwani, Head of People+AI, highlighted the country’s potential to become a global leader in the field.

Speaking at the session titled 'India Expanding: Readying for the AI Leap' at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2025 on Tuesday, Bhojwani noted that while the demand for AI solutions exists, it remains latent and needs activation to unlock its true potential.

For India’s AI ecosystem to thrive, Tanuj emphasised that solutions must originate locally, as only Indian innovators can deeply understand and address the diverse needs of the country’s population.

“The problems of somebody in a village who does not have access to clean water, the problems of students here, where the competitive environment and the job-seeking environment are very different from the West. Those problems will have to be built. Solutions to those problems will have to be built out of here,” he explained.