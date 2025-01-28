India witnessed 84% rise in communal riots in 2024: Report

India witnessed an alarming 84 per cent rise in communal violence in the year 2024, as compared to that of the previous year, according to a report by the Centre for Study of Society and Secularism (CSSS).

The report titled 'Hegemony and Demolitions: The Tale of Communal Riots in India in 2024' found that the total number of communal violence that rocked the nation in 2024 stood at 59, a significant rise compared to 32 riots in 2023. The report also noted that ten out of thirteen lives lost in the violence are of Muslims. Three Hindus also lost their lives in different incidents across the country.

According to CSSS, 49 of the 59 communal riots took place in states where the BJP is ruling either on its own, or in coalition with other parties.

Maharashtra emerged as the epicentre of communal violence in the country, accounting for 12 of the 59 riots. It was followed by Uttar Pradesh and Bihar which reported seven instances of communal violence each in 2024.

"This data also can be explained by pointing out that BJP ruled states have taken little action to deter communal violence and religious polarization. The state authorities in these states have used bulldozers as a form of “collective punishment” against Muslims. The non BJP ruled states have desisted from such actions and deterred communal riots to some extent," the report noted.

The CSSS’s monitoring is based on reports from prominent newspapers- the Mumbai editions of The Times of India, The Hindu, Indian Express, Sahafat (Urdu), and Inquilab (Urdu).

The report authored by human rights activists Irfan Engineer, Neha Dabhade and Mithila Raut, noted that most communal riots in 2024 were triggered during religious festivals or processions. These included four riots during the Pran Pratishthan ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in January, seven during Saraswati Puja idol immersions, four during Ganesh festivals, and two during Bakri Eid.